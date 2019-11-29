5G iPhone is a top priority for Qualcomm

San Francisco, Dec 6 (IANS) Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon at Company’s Snapdragon Tech Summit this week has said that the main goal of Qualcomm’s renewed relationship with Apple right now is to get a 5G iPhone launched on time.

During the summit, Amon stated: “Priority number one of this relationship with Apple is how to launch their phone as fast as we can. That’s the priority,” PCMag reported recently.

“We have a multi-year agreement with Apple. It’s not one, it’s not two, it’s multi-year for our Snapdragon modem. We’re setting no expectations on front end, especially because we engaged it very late,” Amon added.

Earlier, Apple and Intel were working closely to bring a 5G iPhone. However, once the six-year deal between Qualcomm and Apple was made, Intel later moved away from the 5G mobile marketplace.

J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee believes, Apple will release a 5.4-inch iPhone, two 6.1-inch iPhones and one 6.7-inch iPhone with 5G connectivity in 2020.

Chatterjee predicts the company may introduce two high-end models (one 6.1-inch and one 6.7-inch) with support for mmWave, as well as a triple-lens camera and “world facing” 3D sensing for improved augmented reality capabilities.

While, two low-end models (6.1-inch, 5.4-inch) will not have mmWave or World facing 3D sensing, and will have a dual-lens camera.

As per the report, Apple may use Qualcomm’s X55 modems in all its 2020 iPhones, which support both mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrum.

