5G mobile subscriptions in India reached about 10 million by end of 2022 and are estimated to reach around 700 million by the end of 2028, accounting for about 57 per cent of mobile subscriptions in the country, a report showed on Wednesday.

Average data traffic per smartphone is projected to grow from 26GB per month in 2022 to around 62GB per month in 2028, according to the Ericsson Mobility Report.

The smartphone subscriptions in India, as a percentage of total mobile subscriptions, are expected to grow from 76 per cent last year to 93 per cent in 2028.

Moreover, 4G subscriptions are expected to decline from 820 million in 2022 to 500 million by 2028, the report noted.

“Mobile networks continue to play a pivotal role in driving social and economic inclusion in the country. The strong digital infrastructure being established in India will help the country bridge the digital divide, create jobs, drive entrepreneurship and boost the economy,” said Nitin Bansal, Head of Ericsson India and Head of Network Solutions for Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson.

The number of smartphone subscriptions is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5 per cent in the country, reaching over 1.14 billion by 2028 from 840 million at the end of last year.

Smartphone subscriptions in India as a percentage of total mobile subscriptions are expected to grow from 76 per cent in 2022 to 93 per cent in 2028, the report mentioned.

In India, Total mobile data traffic is estimated to grow from 18 exabyte (EB) per month in 2022 to 58 EB per month in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 22 per cent.

Total mobile subscriptions in the region are estimated to grow to 1.2 billion in 2028.

Globally, 5G subscriptions are rising in every region and forecast to reach 1.5 billion by the end of 2023.

“The global adoption of 5G technology has surpassed one billion subscriptions, bringing positive revenue growth for communications service providers in leading 5G markets,” said Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks, Ericsson.

Worldwide, around 240 communications service providers (CSPs) have launched commercial 5G services and about 35 have deployed or launched 5G standalone (SA).

20230621-121004