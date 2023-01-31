BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

5G rollout to boost ‘Digital India’ but journey is far from complete: Economic Survey

NewsWire
0
0

The rollout of 5G services can unleash new economic opportunities and help the country leapfrog the traditional barriers to development, spur innovations by startups and business enterprises, and advance the ‘Digital India’ vision, the Economic Survey for 2022-23 said on Tuesday.

Tabled in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Survey said that 5G could impact consumers directly through higher data transfer speeds and lower latency, “and use cases developed by telcos and start-ups in education, health, worker safety and smart agriculture, among others, are now being deployed across the country”.

“The massive wave of digitisation, increased penetration of smartphones, and adoption of technology have opened the doors for both traditional and new-age sectors,” it said.

Currently, telcos like Reliance Jio and Airtel are fast rolling out 5G services across the country.

Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced the launch of its True 5G services across 34 additional cities. With this, Jio users across 225 cities are now enjoying Jio True 5G services.

However, according to the Economic Survey, the journey is far from complete, and a lot remains to be accomplished to realise its true potential.

“As a major reform measure, the Indian Telegraph Right of Way (Amendment) Rules, 2022, will facilitate faster and easier deployment of telegraph infrastructure to enable speedy 5G rollout. The government has brought in procedural reforms in Wireless Licensing, including delicensing of various frequency bands to promote innovation, manufacturing and export,” it read.

The National Frequency Allocation Plan 2022 (NFAP) provides a broad regulatory framework, identifying which frequency bands are available for cellular mobile services, Wi-fi, sound and television broadcasting, radio navigation for aircraft and ships, and other wireless communications.

“NFAP will give guidance to the users of the spectrum to plan their networks in accordance with the relevant frequency and parameters provided therein. Given that spectrum is a scarce resource, NFAP is useful in aligning spectrum usage with demands from emerging technologies in an efficient manner,” the Survey noted.

India currently has around 35 per cent of its towers fiberised for 5G and the backhaul infrastructure will cost a whopping Rs 3 lakh crore over the next 4-5 years, according to rating agency ICRA.

20230131-165002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IndiGo co-founder Gangwal quits airline’s Board, to reduce stake gradually

    Commercial losses of power discoms fall by 5% in one year

    MRF closes FY22 with lower profit after tax at Rs 647.34...

    Peace Dividend: Russia-Ukraine talks calm commodity price rise