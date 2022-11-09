BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

5G smartphone shipments grow 30% in Q3: Report

5G smartphone shipments in India grew to 30 per cent (year-on-year) in Q3 2022, while smartphone shipments declined 12 per cent (year-on-year), and on a quarter-on-quarter basis, smartphone shipments recorded a 16 per cent growth, a report said on Wednesday.

According to CMR, the overall Mobile market witnessed a 16 per cent (year-on-year) decline in Q3 2022.

“On the back of the recent 5G auctions, shipments of 5G smartphones continued to gain momentum during the quarter. Driven by the festive season sales, consumer appetite for 5G, value for money and premium smartphones saw strong growth,” said Menka Kumari, Analyst – Industry Intelligence Group, CyberMedia Research (CMR).

Samsung led the overall India Mobile Market with a 19 per cent share, while Xiaomi led the Smartphone market with a 22 per cent share.

Consumer demand was strong in the value-for-money smartphone segment (Rs 7,000-Rs 25,000), with 79 per cent of smartphones shipped in this price segment in Q3 2022, according to the report.

However, the premium smartphone segment (Rs 25,000-Rs 50,000) and the super-premium smartphone segment (Rs 50,000-Rs 1,00,000) saw shipments increasing by 9 per cent and 39 per cent (year-on-year), respectively.

The overall feature phone segment continued to decline, reflecting the current macroeconomic environment and weak consumer sentiment, said the report.

Both 2G and 4G feature phone segments declined by 21 per cent and 58 per cent (year-on-year), respectively.

