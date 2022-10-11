BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

5G transition: Telecom dept to meet mobile handset makers, service providers

With 5G services having been launched in the country earlier this month, the government has convened a meeting of handset manufacturers and telecom service providers on Wednesday to ensure a smooth transition towards the new technology.

Though 5G has been unveiled, mobile handsets in India are not yet compatible with the new technology and their softwares need to be upgraded, sources said.

During Wednesday’s meeting, which has been convened jointly by Secretaries of telecom and IT departments, mobile handset companies like Apple, Samsung and others are likely to be asked to push for over the air (OTA) upgrades for 5G handsets, sources aware of the development said.

Prioritising software upgrade would enable early adoption of 5G in India, sources added further.

Enabling mobile handsets to be 5G ready for 5G services launched in the country is an important agenda for the October 12 meeting.

