Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar on Friday said that 5,000 people have downloaded his property declaration papers, and anyone, including the BJP can play foul. “I know what they are up to. In this backdrop another nomination has been filed through my brother D.K. Suresh,” he stated.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “We have our own strategy… Why can’t he (D.K. Suresh) file nominations? We will have our political calculations. We can’t let out our secret. Everything will be clear by the day after tomorrow. We also know how to conduct politics. My property submissions are downloaded by 5,000 people. There is a BJP conspiracy behind it,” Shivakumar stated.

Shivakumar had declared property worth more than Rs 1,414 crore. The property details have been given in more than 108 pages. Shivakumar alone owns more than Rs 1,214 crore. As per the affidavit his wife, Usha Shivakumar owns Rs 133 crore and his son, Akash owns Rs 66 crore.

He stated that he owns Rs 970 crore worth immovable assets, Rs 244 movable assets and also mentioned that he has Rs 226 crore loans. His yearly income is furnished as Rs 14 crore. Shivakumar family’s revenue was Rs 252 crore in 2013 and it rose to Rs 840 crore in 2018.

Shivakumar is fearing rejection of his candidature for the May 10 Assembly polls as the State Election Commission is set to verify the nomination papers on Friday.

Any discrepancies in the nomination papers would lead to rejection of his candidature. Fearing rejection, Shivakumar got his brother D.K. Suresh, MP from Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha seat, filed his nomination from Kanakapura constituency on Thursday.

According to the sources, the Income Tax (I-T) authorities had summoned Shivakumar for inquiry four days ago. The I-T sleuths had collected details after Shivakumar filed his nomination from Kanakapura seat. They had also come to Kanakapura town and collected information about Shivakumar’s assets and other details.

The sources further revealed that the I-T authorities have been focusing on property details and tax payment details of Shivakumar for the last five years. The discrepancies have been found in this regard by the I-T sleuths. Sources explained that the details submitted to the I-T department and details in nomination papers have been found to be different.

The election officers will verify the property details submitted by Shivakumar and in case of any wrong information furnished by him, they can reject his nomination papers.

In case of any discrepancy, Shivakumar can also find himself in a legal soup.

With these developments, he has fielded his brother Suresh in the eventuality of rejection of his nomination papers. Shivakumar is vying for the post of CM with the Opposition leader Siddaramaiah. The development is a setback for Shivakumar.

20230421-124202