LIFESTYLEWORLD

5th caravan of grain ships departs from Ukraine

NewsWire
0
0

The fifth caravan of ships carrying grain sailed from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports under a deal to prevent a global food crisis, the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry said on Facebook.

The general cargo ship SORMOVSKIY 12 and the bulk carrier STAR LAURA together carrying 63,000 tons of food departed from the ports of Chornomorsk and Pivdenny respectively, the Ministry added on Friday.

Later on Friday, two more ships, BRAVE COMMANDER and PETREL S, will arrive at Chornomorsk and Pivdenny ports for loading, the Ministry said, adding that the ships will carry more than 40,000 ton of grain from Ukraine.

On July 22, Ukraine and Russia separately signed a deal with Turkey and the UN in Istanbul to resume food and fertiliser shipments from Ukrainian ports to international markets through the Black Sea, Xinhua news agency reported.

On August 1, the first cargo vessel carrying grain left the Ukrainian port of Odesa for the port of Tripoli in Lebanon.

20220813-022402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rumana Molla: These days everything revolves around social media for an...

    Savour regional culinary cuisines from across the country

    Jharkhand police officer coaches students to clear competitive exams

    Priyamani to star in web series ‘His Storyy’