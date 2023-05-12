The fifth edition of the Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF 2023) will be held at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala from December 1 to 5, focusing on projecting Ayurveda’s huge potential in addressing the health challenges of the present world and setting a platform for global networking of Ayurveda practitioners and stakeholders.

The theme of the GAF 2023 is ‘Emerging Challenges in Healthcare & A Resurgent Ayurveda’.

The conclave will witness convergence of many top scientists, including Nobel laureates, 7,500 delegates from 75 countries.

Over 750 research papers will be presented at various sessions of the meet, besides 750 poster presentations on the sidelines.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, and chairman of the Organising Committee of the event, V Muraleedharan, said: “It is significant to note that GAF 2023 is happening in the backdrop of the Union Government making major efforts to position Ayurveda as a holistic system to address grim health challenges staring at humanity.”

“The event will also seek how to present Ayurveda effectively in the tourism sector, which can contribute immensely to the development of Kerala. Ayurveda accounts for a substantial portion of the revenue generated by the tourism sector,” said Muraleedharan.

The biennial event is being organised by the Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA) in association with Ministry of Ayush, central government; Kerala government; Ayurveda fraternity represented by AMAI, AMMOI, AHMA, KISMA, ADMA, Viswa Ayurveda Parishad and 14 other Ayurveda Associations at the Greenfield International Stadium, in the state capital city.

The expo will offer a unique opportunity for visitors to explore and experience the world of Ayurveda, including Ayurvedic medicines, herbal products, wellness services, and Ayurvedic equipment.

