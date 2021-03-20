Captain Virat Kohli, playing as an opener, hammered 80 not out off 52 balls (7x4s, 2x6s) and Rohit Sharma smashed 64 off 34 balls (4x4s, 5x6s) to help India to 224 for two wickets in 20 overs — their highest score against England — in the fifth and final T20 International here on Saturday.

Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten on 39 off 17 balls (4x4s, 2x6s) Suryakumar Yadav made 32 off 17 balls (3x4s, 2x6s) towards the close to propel the home team to the huge total. The series is tied 2-2 at the moment.

Brief scores: India: 224/2 wickets in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 80 not out, Rohit Sharma 64, Hardik Pandya 39 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 32)

–IANS

