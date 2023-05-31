WORLD

6.0-magnitude quake hits New Zealand’s Snares Islands

NewsWire
0
0

An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scaled jolted New Zealand’s Snares Islands on Wednesday, according to the country’s geoscience research service provider.

The quake which struck at 2.21 p.m. (local time) occurred at a depth of 33 km, Xinhua news agency quoted the service as saying.

There have been no reports of casualties so far.

The Snares Islands, known colloquially as The Snares, is a group of uninhabited islands lying about 200 km south of New Zealand’s South Island and to the south-southwest of Stewart Island.

20230531-101402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taliban: Pakistan provides airspace for US drones in Afghanistan

    51 killed in Bangladesh juice factory fire

    Tehran bars Iranian filmmaker to go to IFFI for backing protests

    Iraq ready to host new round of Iranian-Saudi talks: FM