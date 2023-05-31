An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scaled jolted New Zealand’s Snares Islands on Wednesday, according to the country’s geoscience research service provider.

The quake which struck at 2.21 p.m. (local time) occurred at a depth of 33 km, Xinhua news agency quoted the service as saying.

There have been no reports of casualties so far.

The Snares Islands, known colloquially as The Snares, is a group of uninhabited islands lying about 200 km south of New Zealand’s South Island and to the south-southwest of Stewart Island.

