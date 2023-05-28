SOUTH ASIAWORLD

6.0 magnitude quake jolts parts of Pakistan (Ld)

A 6.0 magnitude quake – epicentred at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region – jolted parts of Pakistan on Sunday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), local media reported.

In a statement, the department said that the earthquake occurred at 10.50 a.m. and struck at a depth of 223km.

Tremors were felt in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Dawn reported that tremors were also felt in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The KP provincial disaster management authority said that tremors had been felt in various parts of the province but its control room had not yet received reports of any damage.

Meanwhile, the US Geological Survey, an American government agency that tracks seismic activity across the globe, said that a 5.2 magnitude earthquake had struck 35km southeast of Jurm, Afghanistan, Dawn reported.

In March, at least two people were killed while six injured as a 6.8 magnitude earthquake had jolted parts of the country.

