SOUTH ASIAWORLD

6.0 magnitude quake rocks parts of Pakistan

NewsWire
0
0

A 6.0 magnitude quake jolted parts of Pakistan on Sunday.

The temblor, epicentred at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region, occurred at 10.50 a.m., Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a statement.

Its depth was 223km.

Tremors were felt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Malakand and Hazara division, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Dawn reported.

Tremors were felt in various parts of the province but no damage was reported, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial disaster management authority said.

20230528-120602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    In-form England aim for Ashes glory after 3-0 Test sweep over...

    Pak FM informs Chilean counterpart of rescue ops for missing climber

    Habibur, the face of ‘violence free campus’ movement in B’desh, no...

    Sri Lankan president calls for fresh start as country celebrates traditional...