A 6.0 magnitude quake jolted parts of Pakistan on Sunday.

The temblor, epicentred at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region, occurred at 10.50 a.m., Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a statement.

Its depth was 223km.

Tremors were felt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Malakand and Hazara division, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Dawn reported.

Tremors were felt in various parts of the province but no damage was reported, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial disaster management authority said.

20230528-120602