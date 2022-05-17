A massive 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia’s western province of Bengkulu on Tuesday, but no tsunami is expected, weather authorities said.

The quake struck at 1.58 a.m., with the epicentre at 51 km southwest of Enggano Island and the shallow of 10 km under seabed, reports Xinhua news agency.

There was also no initial report of damages or casualty, the authorities noted.

The local disaster management and mitigation agency will keep conducting risk assessment of the affected areas, they added.

