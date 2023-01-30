WORLD

6.1-magnitude quake hits China’s Xinjiang, no casualties reported

NewsWire
0
0

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Monday, authorities said, adding that there were no immediate reports of casualties.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC), the epicentre was monitored at 40.01 degrees north latitude and 82.29 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 50 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

The epicentre is located in an unpopulated area, 105 km away from the city of Alaer and 141 km away from the Shaya county seat.

The quake was felt around the area, and no casualties or property losses have been reported so far, according to local authorities.

So far, 15 vehicles and 70 rescuers from the fire and rescue department in the Aksu prefecture have rushed to the disaster area.

A team of 10 people from the fire and rescue department in the Shaya county is exploring the area of the epicentre with two vehicles.

Local power grid operation, oil and gas production, and key petrochemical enterprises were not affected by the earthquake.

20230130-112403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid surge to alter daily life for millions in US: Report

    Russia warns of another Chernobyl over Ukraine’s attacks

    First African-American woman sworn in as US Supreme Court justice

    More parties join centre-left alliance in Italian election campaign