Hong Kong, July 13 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 6.1-magnitude jolted 169 km northwest of Naze, Japan, at 00:57:43 GMT on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 242.18 km, was initially determined to be at 29.3349 degrees north latitude and 128.1371 degrees east longitude, the Xinhua news agency reported.

–IANS

rs