6.1-magnitude quake hits Japan

An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck off the southeast coast of Japan’s Mie prefecture, the weather agency said on Monday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor, which occurred at 5.09 p.m. (local time), was located at a latitude of 33.6 degrees north and longitude of 137.5 degrees east.

The quake occurred at a depth of 350 km, Xinhua news agency quoted the JMA as saying.

The earthquake, felt as far north as Aomori prefecture and as far south as Shizuoka, logged 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7, in Fukushima and Ibaraki prefectures, the JMA said.

It also logged 3 on the seismic scale in multiple regions, including Tokyo, Chiba, Saitama, Tochigi, Kanagawa, the weather agency said.

