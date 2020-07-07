6.1-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

Jakarta, July 7 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale rocked Indonesia’s western Central Java province on Tuesday morning, the meteorology and geophysics agency said. It, however, did not issue a warning for tsunami.

The quake struck at 5.54 a.m. with the epicentre at 53 km northwest Jepara of the province and a depth of 578 km under the sea bed, Xinhua reported.

Indonesia has been frequently jolted by earthquakes as it lies on a vulnerable quake-hit zone called “the Pacific Ring of Fire”.

–IANS

pgh/