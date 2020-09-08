6.2-magnitude quake hits Indonesia, no casualties

Jakarta, Sep 8 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia on Tuesday, officials said, adding that there were no reports of any casualties or damages.

The tremors were felt in the provinces of Maluku and West Papua, Xinhua news agency quoted the Agency of Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics as saying in a report.

The quake struck at 7.45 a.m. with the epicentre at 198 km southeast Central Maluku district and the depth was recorded 93 km under seabed.

The authorities have not issued a tsumani warning yet.

Disaster management agency officials in both provinces confirmed that there were no preliminary reports of damages or casualties.

“The jolts were felt here, but did not cause panic. So far, there are no building damaged or people injured. But we still check the risks further,” Secretary of Disaster Agency of Maluku province told Xinhu.

Head of the Disaster Management Agency of West Papua province also told Xinhua that the tremors did not trigger damages in Manokwari city and Sorong town.

Tuesday’s temblor comes just two days after a 6.7-magnitude earthquake jolted North Sulawesi province.

The intensity of the quake was felt in Tahuna district and Siau island.

Indonesia is frequently hit by earthquakes as it lies on a vulnerable quake-impacted zone called “the Pacific Ring of Fire”.

–IANS

