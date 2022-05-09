WORLD

6.2-magnitude quake hits waters off Taiwan

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted the waters off Taiwan’s Hualien county on Monday.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC), the epicentre was monitored at 24.01 degrees north latitude and 122.51 degrees east longitude, reports Xinhua news agency.

The earthquake struck at 2.23 p.m. at a depth of 16 km, the centre said.

Tremors were strongly felt across the region.

The island’s meteorological agency said that five earthquakes above 6-magnitude have rattled the island this year, and aftershocks of 4 to 5 magnitude might occur in the next five days.

Subways in Taipei slowed down, and the city of Kaohsiung had a power failure, according to local media reports.

No casualties have been reported so far.

