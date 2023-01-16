WORLD

6.2 magnitude quake jolts Indonesia

NewsWire
0
0

An earthquake measuring 6.2-magnitude hit Indonesia’s western province of Aceh on Monday, but did not cause damages or casualties, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics bureau said.

The bureau said the quake occurred at around 5.30 a.m., with its epicentre located 47 km southeast of the district of Aceh Singkil and a depth of 23 km under the seabed, Xinhua news agency reported.

The earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, it added.

The jolts were also felt in the nearby province of North Sumatra.

The tremors did not damage houses or buildings, according to Abdul Muhari, spokesman for the national disaster management and mitigation agency.

“This quake did not leave casualties or those injured, the tremors did not cause damage. We have checked on the quake-impacted areas, especially the hardest hit locations,” he told Xinhua.

20230116-124404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Legitimately undecided on central bank digital currency: US Fed

    BWF World Tour Finals: HS Prannoy loses to Japan’s Naraoka in...

    Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 11.73 mn: Africa CDC

    1,430 Covid patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland