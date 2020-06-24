6.2-magnitude quake strikes off Japan’s Chiba Prefecture

Tokyo, June 25 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck off the east coast of Chiba Prefecture in Japan on Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The temblor occurred at around 4.47 a.m., with its epicentre at a latitude of 35.5 degrees north and a longitude of 141.2 degrees east, and at a depth of 30 km, Xinhua reported citing the JMA.

The quake logged 5 minus in some parts of Chiba Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

–IANS

pgh/