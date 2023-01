A 6.3 magnitude quake jolted parts of Pakistan on Sunday.

The quake, that hit the region at 12.54 p.m. was epicentred at 69.65 degrees East longitude and 38.65 degrees North latitude, Dawn reported quoting Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Its epicentre was Tajikistan and depth was 150 km.

Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and several other cities, Radio Pakistan reported.

However, as per the US Geological Survey, the quake’s magnitude was 4.4 with a depth of 32.4 km.

