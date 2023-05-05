WORLD

6.3-magnitude quake hits Japan, no tsunami threat

An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck Japan’s Ishikawa prefecture and its surrounding areas on Friday, but there is no threat of a tsunami, the country’s weather agency said.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor occurred at 2.42 p.m. (local time), at a depth of 10 km, registering an upper 6 on the national seismic intensity scale of 7 in the city of Suzu, upper 5 in Noto and lower 5 in Wajima, Xinhua news reported.

The agency said there was no threat of a tsunami, but sea level changes of less than 20 cm were possible.

No abnormalities have been detected at the Shika nuclear power plant in Ishikawa, as well as at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in the neighboring prefecture of Niigata, Kyodo News reported.

