A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 jolted Indonesia’s Gorontalo province on Wednesday, with no damages or casualties reported, the weather bureau said.

The bureau said that the quake occurred at 7.34 a.m. with the epicentre situated at 69 km southeast of Bone Bolango district and with a depth of 138 km under the seabed, reports Xinhua news agency.

The quake did not cause damages or casualties in the provinces, said a bureau spokesperson.

“There were no preliminary reports of buildings or houses destroyed, or residents injured due to the quake.”

