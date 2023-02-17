WORLD

6.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia (Ld)

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked off Indonesia’s eastern province of Maluku on Friday, but did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, the meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The weather agency had first reported the quake as 6.6-magnitude before revising it to 6.4, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The earthquake happened at 16:37 p.m. local time (0937 GMT), with its epicenter situated 124 km southwest of Southeast Maluku Regency of the province and a depth of 32 km under the seabed, the meteorology agency said.

