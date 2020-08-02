6.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Philippines

Manila, Aug 2 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale jolted Maguindanao province in southern Philippines on Sunday, authorities said.

The Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) said the quake, which struck at 1.08 a.m., hit at a depth of 543 km, about 13 km southeast of Cotabato City, reports Xinhua news agency.

Phivolcs said the quake was also felt in the towns of Alabel, Kiamba and Malungon in Sarangani province, Tupi in South Cotabato province, General Santos City and Koronadal City.

The institute said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, will trigger aftershocks but will not cause damage.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”.

–IANS

ksk/