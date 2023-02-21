Myanmar authorities have seized 6.5 million stimulant tablets in eastern Myanmar’s Shan state, according to a statement from the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotic police raided a cattle breeding farm in Minesat township in Shan state at around 6:30 p.m. local time on Monday, and confiscated 100g of crushed stimulants and a gun from two suspected farm keepers, it said on Tuesday.

The police also raided the house of the owner of the cattle breeding farm at around 7 p.m. local time on Monday, and confiscated 6.5 million stimulant tablets and some firearms, Xinhua news agency reported.

The seized narcotics are worth more than 2.6 billion kyats (over $1.2 million), it added.

The suspects were charged under the country’s Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law, and further investigations were underway, it said.

