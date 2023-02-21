WORLD

6.5 mn stimulant tablets seized in Myanmar

NewsWire
0
0

Myanmar authorities have seized 6.5 million stimulant tablets in eastern Myanmar’s Shan state, according to a statement from the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotic police raided a cattle breeding farm in Minesat township in Shan state at around 6:30 p.m. local time on Monday, and confiscated 100g of crushed stimulants and a gun from two suspected farm keepers, it said on Tuesday.

The police also raided the house of the owner of the cattle breeding farm at around 7 p.m. local time on Monday, and confiscated 6.5 million stimulant tablets and some firearms, Xinhua news agency reported.

The seized narcotics are worth more than 2.6 billion kyats (over $1.2 million), it added.

The suspects were charged under the country’s Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law, and further investigations were underway, it said.

20230222-025201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chinese AI company delays IPO after US blacklist

    El Clasico the big game, but plenty more in La Liga...

    Israeli PM, US National Security Advisor meet in Jerusalem to discuss...

    Portuguese EU Presidency calls for concrete actions to mitigate Covid impacts