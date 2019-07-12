6.6-magnitude earthquake jolts Australia

Canberra, July 14 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale jolted parts off northwest Australia on Sunday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The shallow earthquake at struck at 1.39 p.m. with a depth of 10.0 km, was centred 202 km west of Broome, a city on the coast of Western Australia, Xinhua news agency quoted the USGS as saying.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Hawaii has not released a tsunami warning.

There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties.

