WORLD

6.6-magnitude quake hits Indonesia

NewsWire
0
0

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia’s western province of Bengkulu, without causing damages or casualties, the country’s weather agency said.

The meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency did not issue a warning for a tsunami, as the quake on Friday night did not have the potential to trigger giant waves, reports Xinhua news.

The earthquake’s epicentre was located at 187 km northwest of Enggano island and at a depth of 10 km under the seabed, the weather agency said.

Head of the Emergency Unit of the Provincial Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency Kristian Hermansyah told Xinhua that there were no preliminary reports of damages or casualties from the quake.

“The situation is safe. The residents did not feel the jolts of the quake. The daily activities are normal here,” Hermansyah said.

20221119-085402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Injuries to Eric Garcia, Alvaro Morata in La Liga give Spain...

    Iran serious about reaching agreement in Vienna: FM

    5.8-magnitude quake hits Australia’s Victoria: USGS

    Tsitsipas qualifies for ATP Finals; joins Nadal, Alcaraz and Ruud