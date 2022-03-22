WORLD

6.6-magnitude quake hits waters off Taiwan: CENC

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake jolted waters off Taidong County in Taiwan at 1:41 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter, with a depth of 20 km, was monitored at 23.45 degrees north latitude and 121.55 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CENC.

The center said that a 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit Hualien County at 1:43 a.m. Wednesday.

The quake, monitored at 23.50 degrees north latitude and 121.40 degrees east longitude, was reported as 6.6-magnitude earlier.

