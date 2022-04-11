INDIA

6-8 lakh pilgrims expected at this year’s Amarnath Yatra

The Amarnath pilgrimage this year will be historic as 6 to 8 lakh pilgrims are expected to perform the Yatra this year, Union Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chand said on Monday.

Talking to reporters here, he said that this year. Amarnath Yatra will be one of the biggest yatras in the history of J&K as around 6-8 lakh pilgrims are expected to arrive on the pilgrimage.

“Today, I met the officials of the administration including Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners. We were told that this year it will be a historic pilgrimage and for that all the necessary arrangements have been put in place.”

About the weather challenges faced by the pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra, he said these challenges were natural and out of the hands of officials supervising the Yatra.

