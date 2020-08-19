6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

Jakarta, Aug 19 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale rocked Indonesia’s western Bengkulu province on Wednesday, the country’s meteorology and geophysics agency said.

The quake struck at 5.29 a.m. with the epicentre at 78 km southwest of Bangkulu Utara district and a depth of 11 km under the sea bed, Xinhua reported.

The intensity of the quake was felt at IV MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) in Kepahiyang district of the province, II MMI in Liwa, the capital of West Lampung district of Lampung province, II MMI in Padang, the provincial capital of West Sumatra, Painan town and Mentawai islands district of the province.

Indonesia has been frequently hit by earthquakes as it lies on a vulnerable quake-impacted zone called the Pacific Ring of Fire.

–IANS

pgh/