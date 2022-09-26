INDIA

6 arrested for smuggling liquor in Bihar

Four liquor smugglers, who were part of an interstate syndicate, and two others were arrested on the Patna-Aurangabad national highway in Bihar’s Jahanabad on Monday, police said.

While the accused were travelling in a luxury car, they used Ranchi-Patna interstate bus for the smuggling – keeping the liquor consignment on the bus’ roof amid the passengers’ luggage, and followed it from behind.

“We received information about some persons smuggling liquor in a bus. Accordingly, we barricaded the district court railway crossing and started checking vehicles. When the bus reached the railway crossing, we checked it and found liquor cartons on its roof,” said an officer of Jahanabad town police station.

“We immediately arrested the driver and helper of the bus. They revealed that the liquor consignment belongs to persons who are travelling in the luxury car. When the car reached the railway crossing, we stopped them for checking and found liquor bottles of the boot of the car. Accordingly, we have arrested four persons in the car,” he said.

“We have seized 472 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor and Rs 77,000 from their possession. Further investigation is on. The liquor was brought from Jharkhand,” he said.

