New Delhi, April 18 (IANSlife) Nothing slays summer like a sundown party and sipping a cool cocktail. The season for cocktail parties is here and during the summer, people prefer lighter drinks with fewer spirits; wine cocktails are consequently a summer party or picnic favourite.

IANSlife has curated some of the best wine from Chateau Indage, Grover Zampa and York Winery that will blend seamlessly with your cocktails:

Tiger Hill Merlot

Tiger Hill Merlot is a Ruby red coloured wine with a brownish red tint, brilliantly clear, there are intense spicy notes with a hint of clove and black pepper. There are fruity aromas like blackcurrant and cherry, and tannins are soft and smooth, nicely balanced, with hints of chocolate and coffee. A medium-bodied wine with a persistent taste.

Vintage: 2006

Type of wine: Dry Red Wine

Varietal: Merlot

Food Pairing: Pairs well with Pizza, Pasta, Cheddar, Parmigiano-Reggiano and Manchego cheese

Best cocktail- Sangria, Devils Margarita

Cost: Rs 1,099/-

Tiger Hill Chenin Blanc

Tiger Hill Chenin Blanc is a medium straw-coloured wine with a greenish tint, nose is scented with ripe fruit aromas similar to Pear, Apple and Oranges, palate is fresh and full, well integrated and supported with fruit sweetness and viscosity, wine is nicely balanced with a long finish.

Vintage: 2007

Type of wine: Dry White Wine

Varietal: Chenin Blanc

Food pairing: Chicken, Fish, Seafood, especially lobster and soft cheese

Best Cocktail: Sauvignon Blanc Punch, Mint Julep and White Sangria

Cost: Rs 1,099/-

Marquise De Pompadour

Marquise De Pompadour is a creamy, crisp and refreshing bubbly made from a blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Ugni Blanc. The first award-winning Methode Champenoise in India.

Type of wine: Sparkling Brut.

Varietal: Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, & Ugni Blanc.

Food pairing: Served with light cheeses and fondue, appetizers, seafood and poultry

Best Cocktail: Martini, Bellini, Kir and Mimosa

Cost: Rs 1,399/-

Vin Ballet White

Vin Ballet White is a refreshing blend of Arkavatiand Ugni blanc with memories of pear drops and a floral bouquet.

Vintage: 2005.

Type of wine: Light dry white.

Varietal: Arkavati and Ugni Blanc.

Food pairing: Salads, Pizza, Cheese and lamb

Best Cocktail: Frozen Wines slushy, Pure Sin, Prosecco Sorbet

Cost: Rs 349/-

Ivy White Zinfandel

Ivy White Zinfandel is a superb rare blush matured just enough to bear a ripe and slightly stemmy nose, with aromas of raspberry, buttered toast anise. Sweet chewy mouthfeel, very ripe raspberry/strawberry fruit. Enjoy young or cellar for complexity if you prefer.

Vintage: 2005.

Type of wine: Blush.

Varietal: Zinfandel.

Food Pairing: Pasta, seafood, cheese, salad

Best Cocktail: Sangria Lemonade, Blush wine cooler

Cost: Rs 749/-

Grover La Reserve

A sip of this elegant red and your tongue is greeted with flavours of chocolate, coffee beans and vanilla, and smooth tannins that leave a pleasant aftertaste.

Type of wine: Blend of Cabernet Sauvignon + Shiraz

Variety: comes with a flavoursome bouquet of ripe red and black fruits, and spicy aromas.

Best Cocktail – SATANIC WINE SORBET

Price – Rs 1,175

York Arros

A blended Indian red with a distinct dark chilli pepper note, York Arros carries a paprika-like aroma that’s delightful to the senses.

Type of Wine: Reserve Blend of Cabernet Sauvignon + Shiraz

Best Cocktail – White Wine Sangria

Price: Rs 950/-

