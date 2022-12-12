HEALTHINDIA

6 Bihar cities in list of country’s most polluted

NewsWire
0
0

While the temperature is dipping across most of the country, the Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to remain above severe in most of the cities.

In the list of 10 cities with the most air pollution, six are in Bihar.

Saharsa is considered as the most air polluted city in the country having an air quality index of 366 which comes as health hazards for people having asthmatic problems.

Besides Saharsa, Muzaffarpur was at 344, Bhagalpur at 330, Patna at 318, Begusarai at 270 and Purnea at 269, as per data recorded at 8 p.m. on Monday.

An official, however, said that the AQI of Saharsa and Muzaffarpur crossed the 400 mark during the daytime.

The official said that the dust is the main reason for deterioration of AQI in these cities. Rampant construction, and transportations of sand and construction materials are the main reasons for AQI deterioration. As a result of this, PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels increased five and threefolds from the normal days.

AQI from 0 to 50 is considered as good, from 51 to 100 moderate, from 101 to 150 is considered “unhealthy for the sensitive group, from 151 to 200 is considered unhealthy for all, from 201 to 300 is very unhealthy, and from 301 to 500 are hazardous for human health.

20221212-233605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Philippines logs 5,257 new Covid-19 cases, total rises to 1,240,716

    Mahindra University shuts down after 30 test positive for Covid (Ld,...

    Covid vax more effective for obese people than underweight: Lancet

    FIR against 5 doctors for death of patient due to negligence...