6 BJP ministers trailing in K’taka, Siddaramaiah & Shivakumar leading

In a shock to the ruling BJP in Karnataka, six of its ministers were trailing as counting of votes was underway on Saturday.

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar took a clear lead of 15,098 votes at the end of third round against state Minister for Revenue R. Ashoka.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has taken a lead of 1,224 votes at the end of second round of counting in Varuna seat against Minister for Housing V. Somanna.

Somanna, who is also contesting in the Chamarajanagar seat, was trailing there by 9,000 votes against Congress candidate Puttaranga Setty.

Minister for Sports and Youth Services Dr. K.C. Narayana Gowda was trailing by 3,324 votes in the second round against JD(S) candidate H.T. Manju.

The Minister for PWD, C.C. Patil was trailing and Congress candidate B.R. Yavagal was leading by 544 votes in the Navalgund seat.

Minister for Agriculture B.C. Patil is trailing behind Congress candidate U.B. Banakar in the Hirekerur constituency.

Dr. K. Sudhakar, the Minister for Health was also trailing in the Chikkaballapur Assembly seat and Congress candidate Pradeep Eshwar was leading by 1,400 votes.

