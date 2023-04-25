New Delhi, April 25 (IANSlife) A gathering place for your after-work socialising plans is a need among the hustle and bustle of the office working hours. Since BKC is Mumbai’s most well-known business sector, there are plenty of bars and eateries there where you may go for a laid-back meal with friends.

Someplace Else

This restaurant in Jio world drive could be your go-to spot for post-work catch up with drinks and live music. From a playfully curated multi-cuisine menu to an electrifying ambience, it is a mood enhancing experience from dawn to dusk and well into the night. The restaurant has to offer a selection of fine wines and spirits to complement the meal. It is designed to offer a luxurious and comfortable atmosphere for its guests.

Hitchki

Hitchki is a Bollywood-themed restaurant that cleverly aims to evoke nostalgic memories of a bygone age, in a contemporary, chic setting. The internationally aspirational brand focuses on regional cuisine and introduces elements of contemporary pop culture into the decor, the food, and the bar offerings. This makes it the perfect choice for all those celebrating life after work.

Butterfly High

It is a paradise for all the foodies in this commercial hub of Mumbai. This place always has crowds from various companies sitting and relaxing. Quite centrally located and easily accessible, this has become the most famous hub to eat and party in town. The menu has a blend of Indian and continental dishes which appeals to everyone. Live screening, spacious sitting, antique chandeliers, and colourful decor make it more whimsical and unique.

Toast and Tonic

The entrance with bono style planters and stylish wooden chairs seating arrangement makes it sophisticated yet elegant. Along with an extensive bar with flavoured tonic concoctions, their speciality is the Indo-European cuisine wherein everything is made from scratch with no artificial ingredients. The birch wood and marble tables and brightly coloured tiled floors will remind you of old East village style vibes. It will surely rejuvenate you after a long tiring day at work.

O Pedro

A Goan-inspired ‘happy place’ for Mumbai office-goers. The restaurant has a pleasant colonial aesthetic, vintage style furniture and a large communal drinking space. Stepping into the restaurant is like being transported to a Goan villa. An interesting aspect of the menu is the addition of the lesser known cuisine of Goa’s Saraswat Brahmins. So if you are hoping to get a slice of old fuss-free food and witness chic and charming decor, this is the right place for you.

Yauatcha

fine dining Asian restaurant ideal for light lunch or large feasts and social drinks with friends and colleagues. An award-winning dim sum teahouse from London offering contemporary Cantonese dim sum, patisserie and an extensive range of tea, wine, and cocktails. Their private dining section features a long formal table overlooking the city. The decor is edgy, modern and very upscale. Forget the Traditional Chinese aspect, here everything screams contemporariness and affluence.

