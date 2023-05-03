WORLD

6 cars set ablaze in suspected arson in Japan

Six cars were set ablaze following an explosion at a parking lot of a condo building in Japan’s Yokohama, a city on Wednesday, police said, adding that arson was suspected.

The incident was reported to police at about 5.10 a.m. by a resident living in the condominium in the city’s Kanazawa Ward, reports Xinhua news agency.

The fire was put out about an hour later, but six cars parked in the condo’s multi-storey parking area were burned.

No one was injured, according to the Kanazawa Police Station.

The police said that they are investigating the fire on suspicion of arson.

