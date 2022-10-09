INDIA

6 children drown in rainwater-filled pit in Gurugram

In a shocking incident, six children, aged 8 to 13, drowned in a pit filled with rainwater on the outskirts of Bajghera village of Gurugram district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred on between 3 to 4 p.m. and the victims, identified as Piyush, Varun, Rahul, Ajit, Deva, and Durgesh, were residents of Shankar Vihar colony located near the village.

On receiving information about the incident, a team from the Bajghera police station, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Fire Department reached the spot and fished out the bodies after three hours of operation.

It is being said that the children may have gone to this pit for a bath and drowned.

The police have also recovered the six pairs of clothes and slippers of the victims from the spot.

Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, Nishant Yadav, who also reached the spot, said: “Preliminary probe suggested that all the victims had gone to this pit for a bath and drowned. A child who was also present at the spot raised an alarm and informed the kin of the victims and the rescue teams then reached the spot and started the rescue operation.”

He said the administration had also installed a water pump to take out water from the pit to search for any other bodies.

“All the bodies have been recovered and shifted to the mortuary for an autopsy. The police have asked the residents if any other child is missing in their locality,” DCP, West, Deepak Saharan said.

