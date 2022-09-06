Six more policemen, who had allegedly aided gangster Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the Bikru massacre case, have been punished under Section 14 (1).

Of them, four are inspectors and two constables.

All of them will now get the minimum pay-scale under Section 14(1).

Earlier, Vinay Tiwari, the then police station in-charge of Chaubepur and K.K. Sharma, the beat in-charge of Bikru, were dismissed under this section.

It may be recalled that on July 3, 2020, a police team which went to the house of Vikas Dubey in Bikru village of the district to arrest him, was attacked by Dubey and his aides.

Eight policemen, including the then circle officer of Bilhaur Devendra Mishra, were killed by Dubey and his men.

Later, the police, in back-to-back encounters, had killed six accused, including Vikas Dubey and his five aides.

More than 50 accused, including station in-charge of Chaubepur Vinay Tiwari and beat in charge Sharma are in jail.

Investigations revealed that several other policemen were involved in aiding Dubey and his aides.

Eight policemen were found guilty. Tiwari and Sharma were sacked after their names surfaced in the probe.

Additional commissioner of police, headquarters, Anand Kulkarni was investigating the involvement of the remaining six accused policemen. He had completed his investigation and submitted the report to the government.

On the basis of the report, SI Azhar Ishrat, SI Kunwar Pal Singh, SI Vishwanath Mishra, SI Avnish Kumar Singh, constable Abhishek Kumar and Rajiv Kumar have been punished with minimum pay scale.

According to the additional Commissioner of Police, the minimum pay-scale means that all increments or promotions that have been received would turn null and void.

The concerned will have to do the job again on the first pay scale, he said and added, “This is considered to be a stern action in the police department.”

