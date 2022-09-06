INDIA

6 cops, who aided Bikru gangster, to get minimum pay scale

NewsWire
0
0

Six more policemen, who had allegedly aided gangster Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the Bikru massacre case, have been punished under Section 14 (1).

Of them, four are inspectors and two constables.

All of them will now get the minimum pay-scale under Section 14(1).

Earlier, Vinay Tiwari, the then police station in-charge of Chaubepur and K.K. Sharma, the beat in-charge of Bikru, were dismissed under this section.

It may be recalled that on July 3, 2020, a police team which went to the house of Vikas Dubey in Bikru village of the district to arrest him, was attacked by Dubey and his aides.

Eight policemen, including the then circle officer of Bilhaur Devendra Mishra, were killed by Dubey and his men.

Later, the police, in back-to-back encounters, had killed six accused, including Vikas Dubey and his five aides.

More than 50 accused, including station in-charge of Chaubepur Vinay Tiwari and beat in charge Sharma are in jail.

Investigations revealed that several other policemen were involved in aiding Dubey and his aides.

Eight policemen were found guilty. Tiwari and Sharma were sacked after their names surfaced in the probe.

Additional commissioner of police, headquarters, Anand Kulkarni was investigating the involvement of the remaining six accused policemen. He had completed his investigation and submitted the report to the government.

On the basis of the report, SI Azhar Ishrat, SI Kunwar Pal Singh, SI Vishwanath Mishra, SI Avnish Kumar Singh, constable Abhishek Kumar and Rajiv Kumar have been punished with minimum pay scale.

According to the additional Commissioner of Police, the minimum pay-scale means that all increments or promotions that have been received would turn null and void.

The concerned will have to do the job again on the first pay scale, he said and added, “This is considered to be a stern action in the police department.”

20220906-091403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP to expand its footprint in South India: C.T. Ravi (IANS...

    India, Italy call for closer industrial and defence ties

    India smartphone shipments to cross 170 mn units in 2022

    SPO dies on duty in J&K’s Poonch