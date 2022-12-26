WORLD

6 dead, 19 missing in Philippine floods

NewsWire
0
0

At least six people have died and 19 others are missing due to flooding triggered by heavy rain across the Philippines over the weekend, the government said on Monday.

In a report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said two died in the Bicol region on the main Luzon island, while four died in northern Mindanao, reports Xinhua news agency.

For the missing people, the agency said 10 were in the Bicol region.

Three others were reported injured.

The agency said the flooding affected over 100,000 people in five regions, mainly in the central and southern Philippines.

Nearly 45,000 evacuated people spent Christmas holidays in at least 27 government shelters while the rest stayed with relatives.

The NDRRMC added that almost 50 houses were either totally or partially damaged by heavy rain and flooding.

The floods also rendered at least 14 roads impassable.

On Monday, the state weather bureau warned that the shear line will bring “moderate to heavy rains with, at times, intense rains over central and southern Philippines”.

“Flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely,” the weather bureau warned, urging the public and government agencies “to take all necessary measures to protect life and property”.

20221226-113604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Four injured in knife attack in France university

    Pat Cummins appointed ODI captain; David Warner’s leadership ban stays for...

    S.Korea to launch consultative body on dog meat consumption

    Iran to discuss nuke topics with EU