Heavy rainfall in Japan’s Kyushu region has left six people dead and three others missing, local media reported on Tuesday.

The fatalities and the missing persons were reported in Fukuoka, Saga and Oita prefectures due to landslides and other disasters caused by the heavy rain, Xinhua news agency quoted public broadcaster NHK as saying.

In Fukuoka, a 77-year-old woman was killed in Soeda Town when a landslide hit her home on Monday morning, and a man in his 70s rescued from an inundated truck in Hirokawa town was confirmed dead at the hospital.

In the prefecture, three others were also pronounced dead, including a man in his 50s whose body was found at a flooded underpass in Dazaifu.

In Kurume city, a man in his 70s was confirmed dead after being found at the site where multiple homes were struck by a mudslide, while a man in his 40s or 50s was confirmed dead after being found lying in a rice field.

In Karatsu, Saga prefecture, a landslide hit two houses, said the report.

A woman found by rescuers showed no vital signs and was confirmed dead later, while two men remained unaccounted for.

Meanwhile, a search was underway in Oita prefecture for a woman in her 50s who vanished on a riverside road in the city of Nakatsu, according to the NHK.

2023071137446