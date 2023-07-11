INDIA

6 dead, 3 missing as heavy rain lashes Japan

NewsWire
0
0

Heavy rainfall in Japan’s Kyushu region has left six people dead and three others missing, local media reported on Tuesday.

The fatalities and the missing persons were reported in Fukuoka, Saga and Oita prefectures due to landslides and other disasters caused by the heavy rain, Xinhua news agency quoted public broadcaster NHK as saying.

In Fukuoka, a 77-year-old woman was killed in Soeda Town when a landslide hit her home on Monday morning, and a man in his 70s rescued from an inundated truck in Hirokawa town was confirmed dead at the hospital.

In the prefecture, three others were also pronounced dead, including a man in his 50s whose body was found at a flooded underpass in Dazaifu.

In Kurume city, a man in his 70s was confirmed dead after being found at the site where multiple homes were struck by a mudslide, while a man in his 40s or 50s was confirmed dead after being found lying in a rice field.

In Karatsu, Saga prefecture, a landslide hit two houses, said the report.

A woman found by rescuers showed no vital signs and was confirmed dead later, while two men remained unaccounted for.

Meanwhile, a search was underway in Oita prefecture for a woman in her 50s who vanished on a riverside road in the city of Nakatsu, according to the NHK.

2023071137446

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Another accused in Lakhimpur Kheri case surrenders in court

    Gujarat among India’s top 10 states in deposits per capita

    Delhi HC nixes PIL against withdrawal of Rs 2,000 rupee notes

    National Racing: Hemanth Muddappa gunning for more titles