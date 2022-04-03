WORLD

6 dead, 9 wounded in California shooting

NewsWire
0
0

At least six people were killed and 9 others were wounded in a shooting in downtown Sacramento, the capital city of the US state of California, local police said on Sunday.

“Officers located at least 15 shooting victims, including six who are deceased,” the Police Department tweeted.

Police closed several streets after the shooting happened early Sunday morning in Sacramento, Xinhua news agency reported.

Gun violence has been on the rise across the United States in the past few years, a trend fueled by a confluence of factors, from the economic and social disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic to the unrest during the 2020 elections, as well as a surge in gun sales.

More than 17,000 people have died or been injured due to gun violence in the country so far this year, during which time America has seen at least 110 mass shootings, according to a database run by the non-profit research group Gun Violence Archive.

20220403-192407

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US cities again funding police departments: Report

    Brunei deploys 4 military officers in Mindanao

    Poland’s ruling for Constitution’s supremacy over EU law raises concerns

    Typhoon Nepartak makes landfall in Japan