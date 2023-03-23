WORLD

6 dead after highway work zone car crash in US

Six people died after a car crashed into a highway work zone in the US state of Maryland, police said.

A grey Acura passenger vehicle entered the work zone travelling between temporarily placed jersey walls, striking multiple construction workers before overturning, according to a preliminary investigation.

All six people were declared dead at the scene, reports Xinhua news agency.

Identities of the deceased have not been revealed by the authorities yet.

The driver of the Acura survived and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The identity of the driver is unknown at this time, as the crash remains under investigation, police said.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore said that his “office is in touch with local authorities and will continue to monitor the situation”.

