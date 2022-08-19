INDIA

6 dead in 3 separate Gujarat accidents

At least six people were killed in three separate accidents in Gujarat, police said on Friday.

All three accidents took place on Thursday night.

In the first accident, an Ahmedabad family were travelling in their personal vehicle from Vatva to Vadodara. The car rammed into a truck, killing all the four persons travelling in the vehicle on the spot.

Ahmedabad police said the exact cause of the accident is being investigated.

The victims were identified as Jayshree (60), her daughter-in-law Hitika (40), granddaughter Jaini (four) and driver Akbar Chatri.

The second accident was a hit and run reported in Ahmedabad. The victim, Vishal Gaikwad (25), was returning home from work when an Audi coming from the opposite direction on the Chimanbhai bridge hit his bike and dragged him for almost 100 meters.

In the third accident, a dumper hit a motorcycle near Limkheda circuit house road, in which bike rider Kanubhai died on the spot and his brother Dilipbhai was hospitalised in critical condition.

The driver of the dumper is absconding.

20220819-102604

