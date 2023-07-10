Three children, two parents and a teacher were killed on Monday in a stabbing incident at a kindergarten school in China’s Guangdong province, police said, adding that the accused person has been arrested.

Police told the BBC that the incident occured at about 7.40 a.m. and added that a 25-year-old man was arrested in Lianjiang town.

Although the police are yet to identify the victims, they called the incident a case of “intentional assault”.

A storeowner who works near the kindergarten told the BBC the surrounding area has been sealed off.

Monday’s incident comes as the country has witnessed a spate of knife attacks in recent years, including several in schools, reports the BBC.

In August 2022, a knife-wielding assailant stormed a kindergarten in Jiangxi province, killing three people and injuring six others.

In April 2021, two children died while 16 others were injured during a mass stabbing in Beiliu City, in Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region.

In October 2018, 14 children were injured in a knife attack at a kindergarten in Chongqing.

