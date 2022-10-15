WORLD

6 dead in Manila residential area fire

Six people died in a blaze that ripped through a house in a residential area in Manila on Saturday, the Bureau of Fire Protection said.

The bureau said the fire broke out before 2 a.m. in the Quezon City suburb, reports Xinhua news agency.

The blaze was doused at around 3.20 a.m.

The fatalities were members of a family and included a 79-year-old man and three children.

The bureau said th victims suffocated after they were trapped inside the burning house.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

