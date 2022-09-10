WORLD

6 dead in traffic accident in west of Iran

At least six people were killed in a traffic accident involving a car and a truck in the western Iranian province of Lorestan on Saturday.

The accident took place on the road of the Ali Naghi Chaglvandi village in Lorestan, Xinhua news agency reported, citing ISNA news agency.

All six victims were passengers of the car, said Mehdi Geibi, head of Lorestan pre-hospital emergency center, adding two ambulances had been sent to the scene.

The cause of the accident was not disclosed.

Official figures show more than 20,000 people are killed and 200,000 others wounded in traffic accidents annually in Iran. Lack of driving experience and poor maintenance of roads are reportedly the top causes.

