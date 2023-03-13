LIFESTYLEWORLD

6 Democrats revv up efforts to help undocumented immigrants

NewsWire
0
0

A group of six Democrats are revving up efforts to help millions of undocumented immigrants by reintroducing the “Renewing Immigration Provisions of the Immigration Act of 1929”.

The bill would affect roughly 8 million immigrants who have been residing in the US for at least seven years, and give them a chance to obtain their green cards through registry, according to a statement released by the six House Democrats.

The bill updates an existing status adjustment process in the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), better known as registry to allow immigrants to apply for permanent residency or a green card.

The registry provision was first enacted on March 2, 1929. It permitted certain immigrants that had been continuously present in the US since June 3, 1921, to apply for permanent residency.

Since then, the cut-off date for eligibility for the registry has been modified several times but it was last updated via the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act to January 1, 1972 — marking 37 years since the last significant update to this provision, which could legalise the status of millions of Americans-in-waiting.

“For decades, immigrants who contribute significantly to our communities and our economy have been relegated to a legal limbo,” said Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, a senior member of the House Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement Subcommittee and a former immigration lawyer.

Lofgren further said that updating this historically-bipartisan provision to provide lawful permanent resident status to vetted immigrants will make America stronger.

“In the US, we rely on the work and efforts of immigrants, but our nation’s broken immigration system has failed these hardworking men and women.

They deserve better, and this historic bill a” by making a simple update to America’s registry law a” would provide a pathway to permanent legal status and even citizenship for so many,” said Congresswoman Norma Torres.

Along with Torres and Lofgren, other sponsors of the bill include Representatives Grace Meng, Adriano Espaillat, Lou Correa, Jesus “Chuy” Garcia.

20230313-164404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bengal: 600 students register in 3rd gender category for higher secondary...

    Step into Diwali season with these cocktails

    The Bombay Art Society celebrates 48 National Award winners

    Beating Retreat: Tunes based on classical music highlight grand event at...